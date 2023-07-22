Hospitality Is Big Business In Abuja – Omoaefe Ejere

As a known hospitality guru in Nigeria, tell us more about yourself and how you started off in the hospitality industry?

My name is Omoaefe Ejere (Popularly referred to as Efe). I am the Chief Operating Officer(COO) with the Cubana Group and I hail from Delta state. I am married and blessed with beautiful kids.

I started this journey 22 years ago as a teenager after my secondary education in Calabar while waiting for my WAEC result. I decided to engage with a hotel to keep myself busy which was against my parents’ wishes. My dad wanted me to further my studies so he probably expected me to use my time to do extra-moral classes etc.

Sincerely, I had no plans of being a hotelier rather I fancied a career in banking and was studying towards that. Fate played a role in my life and I started my career as a kitchen steward in a hotel 22 years ago. My big Aunt and church member, Mrs Agatha Eyam recommended me for this position which was the only available position at that time in the hotel. Taking a job at that age was the most difficult decision I ever took as it was against my parents wish. My dad wanted me to proceed to Nigeria Defense Academy while my mum wanted me to further my education and become a banker

In summary, here I am after 22 years. I still went to school obtaining various degrees. I hold a Bsc in Public Administration, Masters in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolutions, Masters in Public Administration, PGD in in Peace Studies and Conflicts Resolution and a Diploma in Business Administration. I am also a Fellow in some highly placed reputable chattered organizations.

My career in hospitality has taken me through the entire cadre of the industry. I have grown through the ranks as best staff of various reputable organizations as Waiter, Banquet Staff, Front Desk, Supervisor, Marketer, Departmental Manager, General Manager and today Chief Operating Officer with the Prestigious Cubana Group. In addition, I am also developing my own brand (Grand Orchid Hotels)