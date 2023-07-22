Tips For Driving In The Rain

I met Franklin Uzoh(not real name)about three years ago. Frank, as he is fondly called by his close associates, was a ‘recalcitrant road user’. In a layman description, Frank was a perpetual law breaker with a disdain for road safety rules. He was a speed freak, a risk taker among dangerous maneuvering behavior he indulged in while on the wheels.

All that, however, changed on the day, mercy saved him. He was driving, according to the report, during heavy rain and threw decency to the wind despite warnings to defer his drive until the weather was clement. He ignored safety counsel and boom, set out on his dangerous mission and crashed onto a parked vehicle that luckily had no occupant. The car was written off while he sustained numerous injuries and multiple fractures. Today, Frank is glued to a wheel chair for life.

For the sake of averting this kind of tragedy, I have chosen to re-run this piece on driving in the rain. When I heard the story, I believed that Frank’s survival was a fallout of his faith is God. That is why I wish to start by reminding us about what the Holy Book says about Faith.’’ Faith, the Bible says, cometh by hearing and hearing the word of God. The same Bible says ‘’my people perish for the lack of knowledge’’. Similarly, chapter 15:55 of the Koran says ‘’but remind, for reminding benefits the believers,’’ Both the holy Bible and the glorious Koran emphasise the need to be knowledgeable.

A couple of years ago, someone dear and inspiring was left crippled by a driver who disregarded the simple rules of being cautious while driving in the rain, especially on unfamiliar roads. What looks like a small mistake caused this lady not just a career but her mobility while the driver escaped without a scratch. Just recently another person who I know lost his life in a crash, which occurred while being driving in the rain. These two painful tragedies, Frank’s survival and perhaps many more which we probably don’t not know about are the reason for reproducing this piece.

Remember that I had shared the story of a pathetic and tragic death of a mother and a wife in a road traffic crash which occurred along Abuja Airport road. The mother’s details I didn’t know, neither the husband’s. However, her death, like that of most other tragedies often highlighted on my weekly piece, was caused by a driver’s error. The woman if you recall, had flown from the United Kingdom to Abuja without a hitch. On arrival, she called the husband who in turn, perhaps due to another pressing engagement, requested a taxis driver to pick her up. Sometime in the course of 45 minutes’ drive from the Abuja Airport, the driver, on noticing a trailer, instinctively tried to avoid it, but unfortunately crashed into the trailer with the woman and died. The driver was injured and alive. The first question I asked was: was it raining? How fast was he going at the point of the crash? On what lane was he? The speed (left lane) or slow lane, (right lane)? Was the trailer stationary? How bad was visibility? Unfortunately, no one was there to reply me as the woman dead and the driver hospitalized.

These questions and many more are the reason for the this piece as we daily experience heavy downpour across the country. Driving, according to the Revised High Code, is more difficult and hazardous when visibility is blurred by weather conditions such as mist, fog, harmattan haze or other related factors.