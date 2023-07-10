West African Physicians Treat 2,000 Bauchi Residents

West African College of Physicians in Nigeria has offered different free medical services to over 2000 residents of Durum, a Bauchi local government community.

LEADERSHIP gathered that medical outreach which is part of activities lined up for this year’s annual general meeting of the college billed for Bauchi, was done in collaboration with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

The beneficiaries of the exercise were diagnosed with ailments such as tuberculosis, hepatitis ‘A’ and ‘B’, HIV and malaria.

The national chairman of the West African College of Physicians in Nigeria, Dr Aboyi Jeremiah Madaki explained that the college is an umbrella for the trained consultants medical doctors across the West African countries.

He said all the stakeholders in the healthcare sector from West Africa will be in Bauchi for the association’s annual general meeting.