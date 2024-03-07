A man simply identified as Calabar, a staff of Immaculate Hotel, was on Thursday electrocuted while carrying out repairs on the hotel’s billboard.

The tragedy occurred at the hotel situated at Vanguard Junction, Okpanam, opposite the airport in Oshimili North Local Government area of Delta State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victim was electrocuted while on top of a ladder he climbed trying to repair the damaged billboard.

A source who spoke under anonymous condition said in the area said the deceased had climbed up the ladder when it accidentally touched the 33KVA high-tension pole at a time electricity was restored.

The corpse of the hotel worker has since been deposited at the mortuary while sympathisers thronged the area to know what would happen next.

“He is from Calabar and a worker at lmmaculate Hotel. We know him as a staff in the hotel all these years until the unfortunate incident occurred Thursday afternoon,” the anonymous source told our correspondent.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe while confirming that incident said the Okpanam Police Station was already handling the case.

“The owner of the hotel is still giving statements. Let me do further findings, you will get full details later, ” Edafe said.