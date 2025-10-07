Advertisement

Three newly elected members of the House of Representatives were on Tuesday inaugurated by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, following their electoral victories in the August 16, 2025 bye-elections.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the resumption of plenary, saw Omosede Igbenedion (APC–Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State) returning to the House after a previous stint on the platform of PDP; Joseph Bagudu (APC–Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State), and Mukthar Rabiu (APC–Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State) officially take their seats in the Green Chamber.

Two other members-elect—Elegbeji Yetunde Ayoola (Ikenne/Remo Federal Constituency, Ogun State) and Oyekunle Fola Sunday (Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State), were, however, absent from the ceremony and were expected to be inaugurated at a later date.

The bye-elections were held to fill vacancies created by the death of former lawmakers Ekene Abubakar Adams (Chikun/Kajuru); Remi Olaide (Ibadan North), Oriyomi Onanuga (Ikenne/Remo), and Isa Dogonyaro (Garki/Babura), as well as the resignation of Denis Idahosa, who left the House to contest as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including the former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, Lady Cherry Igbenedion, and the chairman of the North-West Development Commission, Samaila Abdullahi Yakawada, among others, who joined lawmakers in welcoming the new members.

Shortly after the ceremony, the House entered a closed-door executive session reportedly to deliberate on the ongoing leadership crisis within the minority caucus.