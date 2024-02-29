The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the frequent collapse of the national grid with a view to proffering a lasting solution for the recurrent power outages.

This was a sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) at plenary on Wednesday.

The House insisted that sustainable energy is essential to any modern economy, and Nigeria is no exception, as stable electricity supply ensures that industries remain viable, powers homes, and facilitates significant economic growth and industrial progress.

Osawaru expressed worry that in a space of one week in the month of August 2023, Nigeria recorded three national grid collapses, the national grid collapsed twice within six hours and on the August 19, 2023, another system collapse was recorded.

“Also worried that frequent grid collapses this year have negatively impacted the economy, reducing industrial output and raising manufacturing expenses, Firms are forced to invest in alternate power sources, thus, raising operational costs and leaving end users with exorbitant prices, which citizens cannot afford, especially with subsidy removal effects.

“Recalls that the nation is currently facing its worst form of insecurity, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, the collapse of the National grid will embolden criminal activities and security facilities such as the Vigiscope App, Police Situation room App, all Police Commands control rooms can be compromised during the dark hours, tracking devices that need power to reach telephone lines can be hampered.

“Cognizant that if the frequent national grid collapses are thoroughly investigated and solutions proffered, it will end the continuous system collapse, boost the economy and reduce the suffering of the citizens,” he stated.

Also at plenary, the House urged the Federal Government to improve on short-term food subsidies, assistance to farmers, especially those engaged in dry season farming, improved supply chain control to reduce wastage, and short-term price control.

This was as the House adopted the motion moved by Hon. Chike John Okafor, who acknowledged the spreading issue of food scarcity in Nigeria and the impending nutritional dangers that accompanies it.

“As we approach the farming season, it is imperative that we take immediate action to avert a worsening crisis and ensure the availability of food and well-being of our citizens.

“The current state of food scarcity in Nigeria poses a grave threat to the health and livelihoods of millions of our people. Insufficient access to nutritious food not only leads to hunger and malnutrition but also exacerbates existing health conditions and undermines the overall development of our nation.

“Worried that Nutrition and Food is the most important existential challenge in Nigeria today, because 24.9 Million Nigerians are presently in an acute/critical stage of hunger, and this is considered to be an emergency, while 85.8 Million Nigerians have insufficient food consumption and out of this number, 47.7 Million Nigerians have a crisis or above crisis level in terms of food-based survival margin.

“Also worried that peaceful protests is taking place now in some states with citizens groaning due to hunger and demanding immediate government intervention,” he said.