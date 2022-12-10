A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has described the House of Representatives’ resolution on the new cash withdrawal limits recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as illegal and baseless.

The NEYLC is made up of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths,Middle Belt Youth Forum , different Northern and Southern Youth groups.

They made their position known during their world Press conference in Abuja on Friday.

The forum in an address by Barr.Comrade Abang asked the CBN to ignore the resolution, saying it is not worth more than the paper on which it was written.

The statement read, “The House of Representatives resolution against CBN’s recent policy on cash withdrawal limits is illegal and baseless.

“We urge the CBN to ignore the resolution and discard it like the noise from the market place which does not deserve any attention.

“This resolution has further confirmed the fact that Femi Gbajabiamila is not fit to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A legislative house headed by a member of the ruling party is not expected to be moving against government’s policies.

“This is undermining the policy of the CBN, and by extension, that of President Muhammadu Buhari, which will help 2023 election and fight corruption.

“We, ethnic youth leaders, hereby endorse the CBN cash limit policy and urge the apex bank to ignore the unpopular decision of the lawmakers.

“Gbajabiamila is only protecting the interest of those who were banking on vote buying to win elections. This is why he is all out to frustrate the laudable policy.”