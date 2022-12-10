There appears to be respite for the 185 students under the scholarship scheme of the Presidential Amnesty Programme who were prevented from writing their first semester examination at the Baze University, over outstanding school fees. as the running mate to the Labour party presidential candidate, and founder of the institution, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed intervened in the issue on Friday.

Ahmed- Baba Datti who is determined to ensure that the students are not deprived from writing their first semester examination, graciously granted the request to allow them students resume writing their examination after a team from the Amnesty office had a closed-door meeting with him yesterday.

He was said to have accepted the request to allow the students to write the examination while the office makes moves to settle the outstanding fees

One of the students who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend on condition of anonymity revealed that the decision to allow back to the examination hall was strictly the decision of institution’s founder.

He said, ‘We were asked to keep our focus and avoid distractions to our main resolve to succeed academically.

“He afterwards gave us his word and said that all students who had missed their exam earlier, would be given opportunity to write it. We have also been directed to meet with our relationship manager and forward all issues we have with the exam for a Ffontline assessment. The meeting was thereafter brought to an end.” The source said

The authorities of Base University had reportedly thrown out the students from the multi- purpose hall of the University where they were already seated to write the examination into Digital Entrepreneurship (GEN 201) on Thursday December 8, 2022.

A development that LEADERSHIP rattled, the Interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj Ge. Barry Ndiomu (retd) , forcing him to respond swiftly by deploying the head of Reintegration, Mr. Wilfred Musa, and other officials of the Education Unit to resolve the impasse.