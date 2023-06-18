How Changes In CBN Ignites Renewed Enthusiasm

From his inaugural speech on May 29, President Bola Tinubu had signaled his intention to institute fast reforms in the Nigeria’s economy. He said the nation’s monetary policy requires a “thorough house-cleaning” and that a unified exchange rate would redirect funds into meaningful investments that power the real economy.

According to him, “Monetary policy needs thorough house cleaning. The Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate. This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy.”

Then, he matched his words with action on June 9, when he suspended Godwin Emefiele as governor of the CBN. Folashodun Shonubi, a deputy governor in charge of operations at the bank, has taken over in an acting capacity. Emefiele was detained “for investigative reasons”.

And indeed, on 14 June the CBN announced the unification of all segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market – replacing the old regime of multiple exchange rate “windows” for different purposes with, in effect, a market rate.

Like a wildfire, Shonubi’s appointment began to have impacts on the market. Firstly, Nigeria’s eurobonds became bullish as investors and analysts viewed the appointment of Shonubi as the interim governor as a reset towards a more traditional economic path under President Bola Tinubu.

Until his elevation to central bank governor, Shonubi had been deputy to Emefiele and was in charge of operations at the institution. He also represented Emefiele as a member of the board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service – a role he held since December 2019.