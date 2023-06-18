Stakeholders Harp On Enforcement Of Safety Protocols As Boat Mishap Kill 106 In Kwara

The devastating boat mishap that occurred in Egbu village in Patigi local government area of Kwara State on Democracy Day, June 12, 2023 has once again brought to the fore the need for a strict enforcement of safety protocols for boat operators and passengers.

The black Monday’s boat mishap claimed 106 lives while about 144 passengers survived. The victims numbering about 300 were returning from a wedding ceremony in Gboti village in Niger State when the accident occurred at midnight.

Since the sad news of the boat mishap broke out, major stakeholders, including the Kwara State Government and Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Agency (HYPPADEC), have blamed the disaster on the failure of boat operators to adhere to safety protocols, on one hand, and the failure of the passengers to wear life jackets during the voyage.

During a condolence visit to Patigi on Wednesday, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the government will send a team to Lagos State to look at how their laws on waterways work, adding that, “our immediate step is to deliver at least 1,000 life jackets to support safe travels on water in the area.”

AbdulRazaq first headed to the palace of the Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Bologi II, who then joined the governor to visit the riverine communities affected in the accident.