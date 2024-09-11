In Gombe, serious attention is being given to erosion control, which is crucial for environmental sustainability and preventing land degradation. The ongoing erosion control project spans 21 kilometers, covering areas along FCE, London Mai Dorawa, Alkahira, Arawa, and Wuro Kesa.

This extensive initiative is designed to protect homes, communities, and infrastructure from the devastating effects of erosion.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration recognizes that effective erosion control is vital not only for safeguarding the environment but also for ensuring the long-term stability of land resources.

By addressing erosion, the government is also preventing the loss of valuable farmland, reducing the risks of flooding, and protecting livelihoods in vulnerable communities.

Once completed, this project is expected to save many homes and public facilities from destruction, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to comprehensive urban renewal and environmental management.

The effort is in line with the broader vision of sustainable development in Gombe, aimed at preserving the state’s landscape for future generations while ensuring the safety and well-being of its current residents.