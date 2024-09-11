The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has intervened and stopped disruption of cargo evacuation at the nations Seaports and the planned strike to be embarked upon by Marítime Truck Owners over alleged extortion and vandalisation of trucks by miscreants on Port access road.

The managing director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, said the nation’s economy cannot be shut down at this critical moment.

Dantsoho who was represented by the executive director, Marine & Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the authority will work with the Lagos State government and the Police High Command to urgently address truckers’ concerns and prevent any down tools.

“Consortium of Trucking Unions and Associations Under the Auspices of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) had issued an ultimatum to stop service to the maritime Industry over widespread cases of extortion and attacks on truckers by hoodlums and miscreants.

“In an interventionist move calculated to stop impending national economic shut down, the managing director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, on Monday, staved off the planned strike action by the Consortium of Trucking Unions and Associations Under the Auspices of the AMATO.

Appealing to the maritime workers during the meeting, Dantsoho who was represented by the executive director Marine & Operations, Olalekan Badmus, said the Maritime Trucking Community constitutes a critical aspect to Port logistics.

“We will work with the Lagos State Government and the Police High Command to urgently address your concerns and prevent any down tool by a critical aspect of the Ports logistics value chain that the Maritime Trucking Community constitutes. The national economy cannot afford any shutdown at this time,” Dantsoho said.

The meeting which culminated in the signing of a communique addressing the Truckers’ grievances and subsequent suspension of planned strike action, had in attendance the special adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State governor, Sola Giwa, Lagos Commissioner of Police and the Port Authority Police Command; the national president, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Remi Ogungbemi; the general manager LASTMA Bakare Oki Olalekan.

Others are chairperson of the Corporate Fleet Truck Owners Association, Folake Soji George, the chairman Lagos State Truck & Cargo Operators’ Committee (LASTOC) Lukman Shittu, Leaders of NURTW, RTEAN amongst other industry leaders.