How I Signed 300 C-of-Os In 1 Night – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed how he denied himself sleep to sign 300 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) in one night because of his burning desire to open up the state for investment.

He said his administration met piles of already processed Certificates of Occupancy owned by investors, who were waiting for the documents to access facilities from financial institutions to commence operations in the State.

He said there were also several applications by individual land owners, who were seeking valid documents to commence development of their plots, adding that he had to act promptly to address the situation.

“That’s why I went through a sleepless night through the documents and signing them,” he stated, adding that, “I remembered I signed over 300 certificates in one night.”

Also speaking on the development, the Director General of the Nasarawa State Geographic Information Service (NAGIS), Sonny Agassi, said the incumbent Governor accelerated the processes leading to the provision of Certificates of Occupancy to land owners in the state in compared to his predecessors in office.

He said the number of C of Os signed by Governor Sule between the period he assumed office in 2019 to date were more than those endorsed by all his predecessors combined together.