Oborevwori Condemns Killing Of 2-yr-old In Delta By NDLEA Officials

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has said the killing of a two-year-old boy by a “stray bullet” during an operation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was avoidable if the officers had operated based on their rules of engagement.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor in his heart-felt condolences to the family of Ivan Omorhiakogbe, said the tragic incident at Okpanam area of the state capital was regrettable.

He called on the NDLEA authorities and the Delta police command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and injury to his brother, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future occurrence.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Fidelis Omorhiakogbe on the tragic death of their two-year-old son, Ivan, and injury to his younger sibling, Eromonsele.

“This incident is tragic, painful, and grievous because of the loss of a child and injury to his younger sibling. I condemn this unfortunate incident because no matter the provocation, armed security men must operate within the ambits of standard procedure as enshrined in their rules of engagement.