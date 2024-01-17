At least 10 persons have died following Tuesday night explosion, which occurred at Adeyi Avenue of Bodija Estate in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This is even as rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the incident.

Our correspondent reports that bodies of the dead victims have been recovered from the site and taken away in ambulances.

As at the time of this report by 11pm on Tuesday night, rescue workers intensified their operations to retrieve persons believed to be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed structures as a result of the explosion.

There was no official statement yet regarding the cause of the explosion and extent of its impact, which reverberated across the Bodija area of Ibadan city.