In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, experts have stressed the need for early detection through screening and targeted therapy upon diagnosis, saying these are keys to living breast cancer-free life.

This was disclosed at a workshop brought together to address the challenges and opportunities of precision oncology in Africa.

Organised by ISN Medical and Illumina, in collaboration with Covenant Applied Informatics and Communication-Africa Center of Excellence (CApIC-ACE) at Covenant University, the five-day workshop focused on ‘Personalising Cancer Care in Africa through Genomics’.

Attendees included policy makers, renowned scientists, researchers, and medical specialists, who deliberated on the advancement of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Key issues discussed included the importance of genetic diversity and inclusion in precision oncology, challenges and opportunities for precision oncology in Africa, protecting the African genome from exploitation, and enhancing capacity building in NGS technology.

The Centre Leader for CApIC-ACE, Professor Emeka Iweala, in his welcome speech, disclosed the mission of CApIC-ACE in precision oncology.

He said: “Our focus is to discover and develop unique biomarkers for prostate and breast cancer that can be used for patient stratification and treatment selection in prostate cancer.”

Representing the Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Dr. Arisegi Sarafedeen Adeniyi, said that the institute was “poised to lead in the integration of genomics-based personalised treatment in our healthcare system, especially with the recent establishment of a genomic research unit and our collaboration with global genomic institutes.”

Participants commenting emphasised the need for collaborative approaches to precision oncology, highlighting the significance of including healthcare practitioners on the ongoing conversations and introducing genomics to the curriculum.

Speaking about the progress made so far in the country, Dr. Tolulope Adewole, the CEO of MedServe, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, said that his team are participating in the first ever Phase 3 clinical trials in Sub-Saharan African and building more cancer centres and diagnostic centres across the country to enhance genomic studies for cancer care.

The workshop’s practical training component equipped laboratory representatives from various institutions, including the National Hospital, Abuja, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center, Lakeshore Cancer Centre, and Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), with hands-on experience in Illumina NGS platforms and bioinformatics analysis.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to advancing cancer care in Africa through precision medicine,” stated ISN Medical.

Boutros Maroun representing Illumina said, “we envision that the future of cancer care will involve various approaches including Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP), diagnosing, monitoring cancer progression, and more clinical trials.”

The collaboration aims to promote better health outcomes and improved patient care by leveraging NGS-enabled precision oncology.