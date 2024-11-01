The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially announced the opening of its recruitment portal for Tax Officer positions, with applications starting at 12:00am on November 2, 2024.

In a post shared on its X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the tax collection agency revealed that it was seeking to fill positions of Officer I and Officer II across multiple locations in Nigeria.

The FIRS emphasised that women and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply as part of its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The two positions will be available in eight states, namely Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo. However, successful applicants should be aware that they must be ready to work in any of FIRS’ business locations, regardless of their initial posting preferences.

The recruitment drive will present a valuable opportunity for eligible candidates across the country to contribute to national development through tax administration.

Hereunder is the step-by-step guide to apply for the job offers:

Step 1: Check Eligibility



Before applying, make sure you meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: You must be 27 years old or below by 31st December 2024.

NYSC Completion: You must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) no later than December 31,2021

Educational Qualifications: You should possess a Bachelor’s Degree or HND in a relevant discipline, with First Class or Second Class Upper Division.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form



Visit the official FIRS recruitment portal at www.firs.gov.ng/careers. Be sure to use this official website to avoid scams and fraudulent activities. Fill out the online application form accurately, ensuring all the information provided is correct.

Step 3: Upload and Submit Required Documents



Prepare and upload clear copies of the required documents. These include:

Academic certificates (Bachelor’s Degree or HND).

NYSC discharge certificate.

Relevant professional certifications, if applicable (e.g., ICAN, ACCA).

A recent passport photograph.

Once uploaded, ensure to note any confirmation or reference number provided after submission.

Step 4: Monitor Your Email



After submission, regularly check your email for communications from FIRS. This will include updates regarding your application status and next steps in the recruitment process.

Step 5: Assessments and Interviews



If shortlisted, you will be invited to participate in assessments and interviews. During these, be prepared to demonstrate your knowledge, skills, and suitability for the role. You will be notified via email regarding the outcome of these assessments.

Step 6: Onboarding



If selected, FIRS will provide further instructions regarding onboarding, which include training and orientation sessions.