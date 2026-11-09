Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of turning against him after he allegedly committed huge financial resources to building and sustaining the party.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Kalu said he funded party meetings, hired aircraft, paid honorariums and provided food for meetings at a time when the PDP was struggling financially.

He said his contributions were motivated by his desire to establish a strong political platform capable of ending military rule in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview, the senator representing Abia North said he also financed the activities of former President Olusegun Obasanjo after his release from prison, including arranging aircraft for his movements.

Kalu said he felt betrayed because the party allegedly failed to appreciate his contributions and instead turned against him, with his businesses suffering as a consequence.

“I was the one funding the meetings, aircraft, paying honorariums to people that came for cooking food and all the rest of them. That is the truth,” he said.

He added that he began supporting the party financially before prominent individuals later joined in funding its activities.

“I brought in the money to form the party before bigwigs like you went and started bringing money to support the party. I started bringing money, started funding like President Obasanjo when he came out of prison,” he said.

According to Kalu, Obasanjo stayed at his house after his release from prison, while he provided financial support and arranged aircraft for him.

He, however, rejected the suggestion that his emergence as governor was a benefit the PDP gave him in return for his contributions, arguing that he could have become governor on another political platform.

“What I got in return is killing off my businesses,” he said.

The former governor also acknowledged his longstanding relationship with former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, describing him as his former military president and a person he still respects.

However, he denied receiving financial benefits from the relationship, saying he enjoyed only friendship and goodwill.