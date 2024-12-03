Nigeria’s next rated and Abuja-based entertainer, Mr Odey Jacobs who is popularly known as Mr. Odey D Uncommon Comedian has revealed how he discovered his talent after he was unemployed for year, a situation that exposed him to hunger and poverty.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the renowned Nigerian Stand-up comedian and Master of Ceremonies who is rated as one of the most influential comedians in Abuja said he cut his first teeth in the industry at Mount Zion Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Mpape at the teenage unit where he used to entertain the kids.

Mr. Odey D Uncommon Comedian said he started moving from one corner of the city to another, especially at talent hunts, seeking for opportunity to perform.

He was eventually considered to perform at National Comedy Challenge, the Charley Boy’s Raw Talent challenge and several others.

After his secondary school, he organised his first comedy show tagged: “Mpape, Abuja Must Laugh” on February 12th, 2011 which had many influential comedians, including Youngest Old Man, Amb. Wahala, MC Sam, MC Godpikin, Wale Baba and others in attendance.

The comedian anchored several events thereafter, searching for better opportunities and later got a radio platform where he worked with Wale Baba as a freelance reporter at Love FM and later Tori-wowor and Ambassador Wahala.

He also worked as a freelancer with ITV where he anchored his show called, “Area With Mr. Odey”.

His talent has taken him to several big stages, including Laughter on the Loose” organised by Omar Omar, Youngest Old Man comedy show and others.

At Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja beauty pageant show, he also put up an excellent performance at Transcorp Hilton hotel where the big event took place.

In 2019, he performed at Night of Thousands Laugh organised by Yanki tech.

D Uncommon Comedian has hosted many shows in Abuja, including the popular Love & Laughter which took place at Sheraton hotel Abuja (now Abuja Continental hotel) in 2021, having the likes of Gordons AY, Koboko master, Chuks D General, and very influential Nollywood stars.

He also organised Mr. Odey Uncommonly Funny, a January 1, 2022, making him the first Abuja comedian after Ali Baba to host a successful comedy show on Jan. 1

Some of his notable performances include, African Music Festival (AFRIMMA), Comedy Titans Awards, Lagos Comedy Festival, Nigeria Music Video Awards (NMVA), Yala Achievers Award, AY Live and Gordons Comedy Show.

Others are, Calabar Carvinal, Democracy Hero Award, Christmas In The City, Peace Achiever Awards, The Big Concert, Leadership Excellence Awards, TIMI Dakolo Concert, Democracy Heroes Award and several others.

He has set out plans to hit Abuja by the storm with his first major comedy show for 2025 taking place on 23 February.

This is expected to have in attendance notable personalities in the industry as it is his first major show after a little break.