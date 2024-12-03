Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have frustrated attempt by criminal gang to kidnap a man and neutralised one of the suspects in a gun duel.

Parading the suspects for sundry crimes including armed robbery, cultism, child trafficking, vehicle theft and vandalisation of public utilities at the Command’s headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the State capital, the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo said the breakthroughs were recorded in the last couple of months as his men intensified operations to ward off yuletide crimes.

He said, “Operatives of the Command while patrolling along Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Highway, received a distress call from a woman, who reported that some armed men were attempting to kidnap her husband. Acting swiftly on the information received, operatives of the Command rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the armed assailants opened fire in a bid to escape, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the Police and the hoodlums. During the gun duel, one suspect was neutralised, while others fled the scene on a motorcycle.”

According to the CP, items recovered from the hoodlums include a cut-to-size AK-47 rifle, four rounds of ammunition, one empty shell, one bag containing substances suspected to be charms and one business card bearing the name of a certain individual.

Based on credible information, Eribo disclosed, operatives also stormed a gun-making factory where firearms of various makes were fabricated and sold to criminals at Nsit Atai local government area of the state.

During the operation, one David Nse Emmanuel was arrested, while his father, Akpan Emmanuel and his brothers who jointly run the business fled.

This led to the recovery items including seven newly made single-barrel guns, five newly fabricated double-barrel guns, one special steel double-trigger pistol, one broken single-barrel gun, one trigger-handle walking stick knife and several cut iron pipes used for constructing guns.

Also arrested was one Promise Boniface from Obot Akara LGA, who was apprehended by the Police with the assistance of the local residents after abducting five schoolchildren and ferried them to unknown destination.

“The Command received a distress call from one woman, who reported that five of her children had been taken away by an unknown man on a motorcycle. The Command’s operatives immediately swung into action in the company of villagers from Mbiakpan Ikot Idim and Obio Ibiono.

“The suspect, one Promise Boniface, was given a hot chase and arrested at Obio Ibiono, where the five children were rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents. The motorcycle used by the suspect in committing the crime was recovered,” he explained.

The CP, therefore vowed to apprehend other fleeing suspects with a view to prosecuting them, vowing that no effort would be spared to ensure that appropriate judgements were secured for the victims in the interest of justice and peace in the society as the yuletide season approaches.