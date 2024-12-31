Self-medication is now a menace that has been silently killing Nigerians, LEADERSHIP Can report.

Self-medication, the practice of using drugs or remedies without a proper diagnosis or a physician’s prescription, has become deeply ingrained in Nigerian society, LEADERSHIP revealed.

Despite repeated warnings from medical experts, many Nigerians rely on this approach due to the high cost of medical care, extended hospital wait times, and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Medical practitioners have cautioned that while self-medication may seem convenient, it poses significant risks, including drug resistance, kidney damage, and worsening of underlying health conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), self-medication has several potential risks. In particular, the ordinary user will usually have no specialised knowledge of the principles of pharmacology or therapy or the specific characteristics of the medicinal product used.

The global health body has said that this results in certain potential risks for the individual consumer.

The Dangers of Self-Medication:

Former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, emphasised that “every drug has its side effect” and improper usage can lead to severe complications such as kidney damage.

Also, a past chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT Chapter, Pharmacist Ifeanyin Ikebudu, noted that many ailments share similar symptoms but require different treatments. For example, hepatitis, malaria, and typhoid fever often present overlapping symptoms, causing people to self-medicate with inappropriate drugs.

“Taking the wrong medicine, incorrect dosage, or improper treatment duration can worsen an ailment. In severe cases, this may result in death or permanent disability,” Ikebudu warned.

Corroborating this, Pharmacist Rosemary Okala said that many Nigerians lack adequate knowledge about proper medication use and potential side effects, adding that misinformation, often spread by friends, family, or unqualified vendors, leads to inappropriate drug use.

She emphasised that the misuse of antibiotics significantly contributes to antimicrobial resistance, a growing global health threat. She said incorrect dosages, counterfeit medications, and drug interactions could exacerbate health conditions, leading to severe complications, including organ failure and death.

Cultural reliance on herbal remedies also plays a role. Many individuals trust traditional healers or self-administer herbal concoctions without understanding the risks involved, she added.

A study conducted in the Kano metropolis by Umar, Isa, Abubakar, and Ahmed (2013) identified several health hazards linked to self-medication, including drug resistance or failure, addiction, and poisoning, among others.

Socioeconomic Drivers of Self-Medication:

Economic hardship is a significant driver of self-medication in Nigeria. With over 40 per cent of Nigerians living below the poverty line, many individuals prioritise basic needs like food over healthcare. Over-the-counter drugs and herbal remedies are often seen as more accessible and affordable alternatives to formal medical care.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that healthcare facilities in rural areas are scarce, and long waiting times discourage people from seeking professional help.

In addition, patent medicine dealers, often operating with minimal oversight, are readily accessible, encouraging self-medication.

A mother of three in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Comfort Alabi, shared how she shifted to herbal treatments due to the high cost of hospital care.

“This is what I use for my children now when they fall sick because I know it’s either malaria or typhoid. I cook this mixture of herbs and give them to drink because it works effectively,” she said.

Similarly, Abbas Amos, a private school teacher in Nyanya, Abuja, relies on a nearby patent medicine dealer for treatment, bypassing formal diagnostics and consultations.

He said, “I don’t have health insurance, and the last time I visited the hospital, I spent nearly my entire monthly salary on medication. Since then, I’ve turned to patent medicine shops for my healthcare needs.”

This underscores the urgent need for adequate health insurance coverage, which stakeholders believe is critical to addressing this challenge.

A Case Study: Tragic Consequences:

The story of Mama Baye, a mother in Kurudu, Abuja, underscores the devastating impact of self-medication. Her eight-month-old daughter fell ill, and she relied on herbal remedies and over-the-counter drugs for a week. Tragically, the child passed away shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

A hospital diagnosis later revealed the child had tonsillitis, a condition that could have been easily treated if addressed promptly.

“If I had taken her to the hospital immediately, she would have survived,” Mama Baye lamented.

This heartbreaking case illustrates the critical need for professional medical intervention and the dangers of relying on unregulated treatments.

Experts Opinions and Recommendations:

A Public health practitioner, Dr Ozy Okonokhua, lamented that economic pressures have led to a worrying trend where even those who previously sought professional care now resort to self-medication or traditional remedies.

He described self-medication as a dangerous practice that has escalated significantly due to economic challenges while highlighting how financial constraints are forcing Nigerians to downgrade their healthcare choices, moving further away from professional medical care.

“The economic situation in Nigeria is not helping matters,” he said. “Those who used to travel abroad for treatment now go to big hospitals in Nigeria. Those who used to go to big hospitals now rely on government hospitals. Those who went to government hospitals now turn to patent medicine dealers. And those who relied on patent medicine dealers are now self-medicating or using traditional medicines.”

Dr Okonokhua warned that the use of unprescribed medications, whether purchased from pharmacies or derived from traditional remedies, poses serious health risks. He cited instances where leftover prescription drugs are shared among family members, a practice that can lead to severe complications due to differences in individual medical conditions and contraindications.

“The number of people self-medicating has increased considerably, and it’s alarming. People are coming to hospitals with complications from using the wrong medications for prolonged periods,” he noted. “This not only endangers their health but also complicates case management for doctors.”

He also decried the growing reliance on traditional medicines, often bypassing professional healthcare entirely. “It’s bad enough to self-medicate with over-the-counter drugs. But some people now resort to traditional remedies, which means they’re not accessing healthcare at all,” he added.

Dr. Okonokhua called for urgent action to address this troubling trend, emphasising the need for better access to affordable healthcare services and increased public awareness about the dangers of self-medication. “It’s highly condemnable and something we need to tackle to improve healthcare outcomes in Nigeria,” he added.

Corroborating this, the immediate past chairman of the NMA, Plateau Branch,

Dr. Bapiga’an Audu highlighted the widespread nature of self-medication in the country. “In Nigeria, almost everybody is a doctor. People offer unsolicited advice and prescribe medications to others.

“This practice is dangerous and contributes to the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like kidney disease,” he warned.

Pharmacist Okala called on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to prioritise increasing insurance enrollment to enhance public health outcomes and mitigate the dangers associated with self-medication.

She said by promoting access to affordable, professional healthcare services, health insurance could help reduce the widespread practice of self-medication among Nigerians, many of whom cannot afford hospital consultations or prescribed medications.

She highlighted that expanding health insurance coverage in the country could significantly curb self-medication by easing financial barriers, encouraging professional medical consultations, and promoting healthier healthcare practices.

Experts agree that robust public health campaigns are needed to educate Nigerians about the dangers of self-medication. They also advocated for improved access to affordable healthcare services, stricter regulation of drug sales, and better oversight of patent medicine dealers.

While self-medication may seem quick and cost-effective, its long-term consequences far outweigh its perceived benefits.