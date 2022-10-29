Beautifully designed billboards of different shapes, sizes and colours across party divides and candidates were a beauty to behold. They adorned every entry points into the state, strategic locations and roundabouts, adding to the aesthetics of the metropolis’ landscape.

Immediately the flagbearers of the various political parties emerged, the billboards became the target of miscreants in the mould of party thugs who descended and tore into shreds banners of perceived political opponents. The leftovers of what once beautified the metropolis became an ugly sight.

This was an apt description of the situation in Sokoto State prior to the party primaries that eventually threw up candidates, and the aftermaths, for seventeen political parties ready to battle for the coveted governorship seat in the state.

Gingered from its slumber that the billboards were indiscriminately erected without approval or authorisation and the impending consequences of party thugs imbroglio, the authority concerned, the Sokoto State Urban and Regional Planning Board (SURPB), without delay, clamped down on all billboards erected in the state without approval.

SURPB moved to work and by the time the dust settled, political parties, candidates and party faithful who erected billboards indiscriminately and without approval, are counting their losses.

Subsequently, SURPB reeled out instructions and conditions that whoever wants to erect billboards within the state must comply with.

Special adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on urban planning, Sidi Aliyu Lamido who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend said, “the process as stipulated in the conditions to fulfill before approval would be given for the erection of billboard in the state starts with forwarding application to my office, indicating the specific location/area the billboard is to be erected.

“The application will be processed and the place to paste posters or erect billboard will be assessed by our technical committee that comprises of town planners and other relevant professionals on whose recommendations, the special adviser gives or withhold the approval.

“The processes does not exceed two weeks and where the application is not approved, SURPB will state in writing why such application is not granted.

“Where the application is granted, the applicant goes ahead to paste the posters or erect the billboard after paying the prescribed fee into the state government coffers through treasury single account (TSA).”

Alleging that, the authorities of SURPB have decided to adopt some discriminatory actions, the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed it has observed that while the billboards of its favoured candidates (those of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), were left standing and protected, the billboards of the APC candidates were selectively targeted for removal.

APC Sokoto State chairman, Hon Isa Sadiq Acida, said the commencement of campaigns makes it legal for the various candidates to take steps to sell themselves to the electorate. According to him, such campaign options include the placement of billboards at strategic locations in towns and villages.

Acida in a statement titled ‘Sokoto PDP Government On a Mission To Deny Citizens Freedom Of Political Choice,’ reminded officials of the board that the office they are occupying is a public trust, thus, they should avoid allowing themselves to be drawn into the murky waters of politics.

He said, “the selective action of the SURPB officials is more likely to pollute the currently peaceful political atmosphere than enhance a robust and democratic electioneering process.

“We in the Sokoto State APC wish to state categorically that we cannot and will not watch our supporters being deprived of their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“Henceforth, the Sokoto State APC and indeed its supporters, will not take it kindly, with any government official who indulges in the selective removal of our billboards. We will not hesitate to take whatever lawful steps we deem necessary, to uphold and defend the rights of our supporters.”

Hon Acida noted that so far, the APC has been cautioning its supporters in the face of this provocation and their patience should not be stretched beyond reasonable limit.

Reacting to the allegation by the APC helmsman allegation of bias against his party, Lamido watered down the claims against SURPB as baseless.

Exonerating the board, the SURPB boss narrated that, “prior to the clampdown on posters and billboards erected indiscriminately across the state, the board invited all political parties and stakeholders to a meeting through the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

“All invited political parties were present except the APC, despite acknowledging our invitation letter to the meeting held at our conference hall. At the meeting, we discussed extensively and all the political parties agreed with the resolution that, there are places where posters/billboards are not supposed to be placed such as places of worship, schools, government offices or on the ‘right of way.’

“The meeting also agreed that, all posters and billboards pasted or erected illegally should be removed and for subsequent posters and billboards to be pasted/erected, there must be approval by SURPB.”

Findings however, revealed that apart from the digital and electronic billboards, there are three other sizes of billboards. The managing director of a printing firm, Malam Kabiru Assada explained to our correspondent that, there is 8×16, 9×18 and 10×20 sizes of billboards.

According to him, “the cost of printing the banner for 8×16 billboard is approximately N20,000 for single face billboard while the iron frame is constructed at N350,000.

“Banner for the 9×18 size is printed at N20,000 and the frame costs N400,000 whereas, the 10×20 banner is printed at N30,000 and the agency regulating outdoor advertising (owners of the frame) charges N150,000 per face, for three months.

“Similarly, APCON charges N20,000 (all sizes), for vetting and approval of the banner within fourteen days or N150,000 for accelerated vetting within twenty four hours.”