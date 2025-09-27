Film curator, Don Pedro Aganbi has stated that online piracy indeed can be curbed with technology.

Piracy has continued to persist in Nollywood for several reasons despite the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and local players like IROKOtv.

Aganbi in an interview with scoops noted that certain tools like AI and other tech-induced strategies can help to check piracy which is on the increasing.

“Technology can play a critical role in combating piracy in Nigeria. Tools like digital watermarking, content fingerprinting, and blockchain-based copyright tracking can help content creators monitor where and how their works are being distributed. Artificial intelligence can also detect and flag pirated copies across social media, websites, and file-sharing platforms in real time.

“Moreover, local telecoms and ISPs can collaborate to block access to piracy sites or throttle illegal downloads. However, for these solutions to be effective, they must be supported by a strong legal framework and enforcement mechanism in areas where Nigeria still lags behind. Technology alone won’t solve the problem without policy reform and public-private collaboration,” he stated.

The film curator stated that though piracy cannot be completely eradicated in Nigeria and globally but it can be significantly reduced and better managed.

He noted that this would require a multi-pronged approach like “improving access to affordable legal content, increasing public awareness about the implications of piracy, strengthening enforcement, and leveraging modern technology for detection and prevention.

“For Nigeria, success also depends on investing in infrastructure and fostering a digital economy where content creators can thrive without fearing exploitation. Ultimately, piracy may never fully disappear, but its scale and impact can be minimised through coordinated national effort spearheaded by the Nigerian Copyright Commission.”

Giving reasons why piracy is on the rise, Don Pedro Aganbi noted that internet accessibility remains uneven across the country, with many Nigerians lacking stable or affordable broadband.

This, he stated limits the reach of legitimate streaming platforms, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

He also noted that data costs are still high relative to average income, pushing consumers toward pirated content that requires less bandwidth or is available offline. Also, enforcement of intellectual property rights remains weak and has caused film makers not to be able to realise their returns in investment. “Pirated DVDs and online downloads often circulate openly, with little fear of legal consequence. Additionally, some viewers are simply unaware that they are consuming pirated content, highlighting a gap in public education around content rights.

“Streaming platforms have improved accessibility especially for urban and middle-class Nigerians who can afford smartphones and data. Subscriptions like Netflix’s mobile-only plan or Showmax’s affordable options have made content more reachable for some users.

“However, for millions of Nigerians living below the poverty line or in areas with poor connectivity, these platforms remain a luxury. So, until local economic realities are better aligned with digital infrastructure, streaming platforms alone will not eliminate the demand for pirated alternatives,” he stated.