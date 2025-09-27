Musician and songwriter, Neo Phlames has returned with a new single titled ‘Chop Life’, a soulful anthem that celebrates living fully despite life’s daily pressures.

Advertisement

For the rising artiste, the song is more than just music; it’s a reflection of personal lessons.

“Chop Life means enjoy life. All work and no enjoyment cuts life short,” Neo Phlames explains. “Every time I go broke, I think of how I spend my money, and I realize most of it goes into bills and helping others. Not so much goes into my own enjoyment. This song is my reminder to change that.”

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from the late veteran artiste Orlando Owoh, Neo Phlames infused the calmness of the highlife maestro’s Keneri sound with a contemporary twist. The result is a track that blends timeless storytelling with modern grooves.

The singer admits his journey hasn’t been without sacrifice, sleepless nights, financial strains, and postponing other projects. Yet, he insists that patience and authenticity remain central to his growth.

“It’s not a race. I want to be seen as a real musician, and this song proves that,” he says. For Neo Phlames, Chop Life is also a call to action for listeners. “Life is fragile and can be gone in a twinkle of an eye. We must make every moment count.”

When asked to personify the song, he likens it to businessman Obi Cubana- hardworking, supportive, but always finding time to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Looking ahead, Neo Phlames hopes Chop Life will build a stronger fanbase and open new doors for him in the industry. “Hands are crossed for the video,” he teases.