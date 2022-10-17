ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR FEAR

Never try to sweep your fear under the rug. It will give it more power. Instead, you need to acknowledge and accept your fears. We all have them, and there’s no shame in that.

CONFRONT IT

Confronting your fear is about understanding the underlying reasons why you’re afraid in the first place. For example, if you’re afraid to ask for a promotion or apply for a new role, ask yourself why. Is it because you may not get it? Are you afraid of rejection, failure, or ridicule?

GET COMFORTABLE WITH BEING UNCOMFORTABLE

American writer and self-improvement pioneer Dale Carnegie once said, “Do the thing you fear to do and keep on doing it…that is the quickest and surest way ever yet discovered to conquer fear.” So if you’re afraid of being alone, for example, go see a movie by yourself. If you want to be even braver, take a solo trip.

MAKE BEING BRAVE A HABIT

Once you conquer your fear for the first time, don’t stop there. Strengthen your fearlessness like a muscle by overcoming your fears on a regular basis. In her book Fear Is Not An Option author Monica Berg advises making a list of things that you would do if you weren’t afraid.

PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

Practicing mindfulness in all areas of your life means always staying grounded in the present moment. Mindfulness practices like breathwork and meditation can help you relieve worries and anxiety.

FIND A MENTOR

Do you know anyone in your personal or professional life whose fearlessness and confidence you admire? Build a mentorship relationship with them. They can offer valuable advice and teach you how to be fearless and brave.

DON’T AIM FOR PERFECTION

To overcome fear, try to approach anything you do with a beginner’s mind. Next time you want to try something you fear, don’t have any expectations of how it’s going to go. Instead of aiming for perfection, aim to learn and grow.