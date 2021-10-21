Mobile phones and tablets play a vital role in many people’s lives in every country, as well as in Nigeria. The African state is notorious for having one of the largest populations on the planet. This makes it an essential destination for every business that wants to step foot in Africa, including gambling.

While it is true that online betting is a controversial topic in the country, Nigeria is one of the few places in Africa where you can find an abundance of betting platforms. Most of them don’t have an application for Android, but this doesn’t mean that people who want to bet on to go can’t do that.

Here are some of the things that you can do if you want to bet online in Nigeria without the need to use a computer

ADVERTISEMENT

Although not every iGaming operator has an application, some brands offer this option

The best thing you can do to bet on the go while in Nigeria is to find an online bookmaker or ar a casino that offers an application. Despite the fact that some of the brands you will come across don’t offer this option, the bet9ja mobile app is also available for Android and could be downloaded from Betenemy, which will allow you to enjoy the services of one of the most advanced iGaming platforms in the country. Thanks to the application, your handheld device can turn into a betting console. As a result, you will have the chance to wager on the sports you like and even avail yourself of the different casino games.

One of the critical things you need to keep in mind about the Android betting apps is that they are available in the form of a .apk file that has to be downloaded and installed. Completing this process is relatively easy, but it will take a couple of minutes, especially if you don’t have any experience. In rare cases, a given bookie or casino’s mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play.

You can bet on the go using the operator’s mobile website

If your Android device does not have the needed resources to run a given betting application or the operator you’ve chosen doesn’t have one, you can also use the mobile website. Despite the fact that the bet9ja mobile app from Betenemy for Nigeria is easy to get, not everyone is willing to put it to the test. In fact, most people prefer to use something simple and fast instead of having to deal with an application.

If you decide to put a specific mobile betting website to the test, you will see that it usually mimics the desktop page. In other words, the betting sections, promos, features, payment options, and everything else will be the same. However, people using the mobile site have to be prepared to lose a lot of mobile data because the betting processes are not as optimized as on the app.