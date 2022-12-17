Venturing into mango farming business can be a great long-term agro investment to make.

Mango trees need 7-8 years to mature and begin producing fruit. However, grafted seedlings can be grown and harvested in just three years, resulting in mangoes with a decent taste and size.

Requirements For Mango Farming

Land Clearing

Clear the land by removing trees, shrubs and so on. Although mangoes may grow in a variety of soil types and climates, it is best to plant them in sandy-loamy soil for best results and growth. To allow for easy root penetration, the soil must be deeply tilled and thoroughly loosened.

Planting

Both seed and grafting are viable methods for propagating mango. The trees raised from seeds, bear stingy-pulp fruits with a subtly turpentine-flavoured taste. Traditional seedlings are spaced 10m apart, while grafted seedlings are spaced 4m apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hole needs to be 60cm x 60cm in size. Top soil blended with manure in the ratio 1:1 should be placed within the already-dug hole and mixed properly with water.

Pruning

A mango tree is to be pruned so as to aid in boosting the generation of lateral branches. Dead and fruitless branches must be cut away in order to allow the tree to grow properly.

Irrigation

When there is a drought or lack of rain, mango seedlings should be watered. Water the plants during the dry season to ensure healthy growth and a strong foundation for the tree.

Applying Fertiliser

A tree like mango can thrive when organic manure is used because it gives the soil precise, balanced nutrition while lowering the likelihood of tree damage.

Weed Control

Weed needs to be eradicated from the farm as soon as possible, because it is a negative competitor. The seedlings won’t grow well if weeding is delayed. Weeding should be done three times per year, but once the plant is mature, two times should be sufficient.

Harvesting

While seed propagation takes roughly eight years, grafted mango seedlings take three years to mature and produce fruit. Mango trees bear more fruit the more they mature. A 20-year-old tree will yield 300–600 fruit per year. Mango trees are cross pollinated;, as a result, they produce an abundance of extensively shredded blooms, of which only 0.1 percent mature. Traditional mangoes produce 2–3 tonnes/ha each year, whereas hybrids produce 10 per cent more.

Marketability

After harvesting, you can then find a suitable market for your mango business. Reach out to companies that make fruit juice and sell to them. You can as well locate men and women, retailers in the market who are already expecting for supply.