PROVIDE FESTIVE FOOD

One of the best things about office parties is the food. Be sure to provide festive foods and drinks that will get everyone in the festive spirit.

PLAY SOME FESTIVE MUSIC

In-person or not, music is a great way to set the tone for any party and office parties are no exception. Be sure to play some festive music that will get everyone in the mood to celebrate.

SET UP GAMES FOR FUN

Another great way to keep everyone entertained is by setting up games for them to play. This can be anything from trivia contests to party games like charades or bingo.

KARAOKE NIGHT

Karaoke is a great way to let loose and have fun with your team. We recommend hosting a team karaoke night as part of your end of year celebration.

DECORATE THE OFFICE WITH LOTS OF FESTIVE DECORATIONS

Adding more festive pieces can help brighten up people’s spirits even before they arrive at your corporate event – it will help get everyone in the mood and set the tone for a fun-filled office party!

AWARD CEREMONY

The end of the year is the perfect time to recognize your team’s highest achievers. We recommend hosting an award ceremony.

ANONYMOUS GIFT EXCHANGE

Hosting an anonymous gift exchange at the end of the year is a great way to promote peer-to-peer recognition.

Culled From: https://www.eatfirst.com/en-gb/c/blog/how-to-throw-your-ideal-office-end-of-the-year-party

And

https://teambuilding.com/blog/end-of-year-celebration By Grace He