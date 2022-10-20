KNOW YOUR GOALS

Knowing your goals is probably the most critical driver of your career success. Although there are professionals with a clear purpose, there are many more who lack the clarity on where they want to be.

IDENTIFY POSSIBLE ROLE MODELS

There are two ways of looking at your goals and yourself. First, you are a pioneer who is aiming for goals that no one has ever pursued before. Second, you want to succeed as someone else has. It may appear to be a minor distinction, but this simple difference can make a massive impact in how quickly you achieve your success.

UNDERSTAND THE RESULTS ASSOCIATED WITH ROLE MODELS

As a next step, identify what results do your role models deliver? It is the results that they deliver that make them successful. Thus, for you to be able to operate at their level of competence, you need to produce appropriate results.

IDENTIFY THE SKILLS YOU NEED TO PRODUCE THOSE RESULTS

Why do two people deliver two different levels of outcomes? If you think more about it, you will realize that the results you achieve boil down to the skills you have built. So the secret to delivering superior results in a consistent manner boil down to the skills you develop.

BUILD A SKILL PATH

Once you understand your skill gap, you are on your way to acquiring and developing the needed skills…. you will need domain expertise, industry skills, and business skills to success in your career.

BUILD A REASONABLE TIMELINE

Skills take time to develop no matter how minor the talent involved. And when you understand your skill gap, you should take a long hard look at how long it will take you to build these skills. There are skills that you can acquire fast whereas others take a long time.

USE MENTORS TO ACCELERATE YOUR JOURNEY

If you have identified role models correctly, you may have built a mentor-mentee relationship with one or more of them. While they can help you in getting clarity about your path, they can play an even more critical role.