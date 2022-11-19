T

hat season is here once again and everyone is geared up for the cold, dryness, dust, harsh wheather, extreme heat, and dehydration that comes with it.

A lot of people look forward to harmattan but some others see it as their worst time of the year. To those that love it, the weather is dry, they don’t sweat much and everywhere looks neat. On the other hand, those that hate harmattan complain of dusts, dry and scaly skin, cracked lips and so on.

No matter how you look at it, harmattan must come and go every year. Some parts of Nigeria experience it from November to March, while other parts encounter it from December to January.

Getting dressed during the harmattan season can be pretty challenging because the mornings are characterised by extremely cold wheather and the afternoons can be terribly hot so you want to dress to suit both temperatures. Asides the extreme heat and cold you also must consider the effect of the dry air on the skin. There is a chance you’ll battle with dry or cracked skin of you not protect yourself appropriately.

So, as the coldness currently sweeps through Nigeria, LEADERSHIP Weekend have gathered some style tips for fashion lovers to remain ‘peng’ this season!

1) Rock eyeglasses

Eyeglasses serve different functions, from helping to protect your eyes from dust to add a touch of glam to your outfit, eyeglasses are a necessity this period.

2) Blazers and jackets

3) Leather

Leather is sexy and so are you! Keep warm while oozing elegance with a leather twist to your outfit.