A consultant gynaecologist, Dr Stanley Egbogu, has warned women against the use of natural remedies for the removal of fibroids.

Egbogu who works at Nnamdi Azikwe Teaching Hospital, Awka, Anambra, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (uterus). The growths are made up of muscle and fibrous tissue, and vary in size.

Egbogu said many women take medicines which claim to be effective in removing fibroids.

He said that such claims were not scientifically proven and might lead to complications for the person.

Egbogu added that some of the medicines shrink the fibroids size for a while, noting that the tumour grows back.

According to him, many patients with fibroids present late for treatment at hospitals, when in actual fact the fibroids had become advanced.

He stressed that early presentation would prevent complications that accompany surgical operation of huge fibroids.

“Fibroids should not lead to death if the surgery is properly performed by a well-trained doctor.

“However, quackery is an issue that affects the medical profession with many unqualified persons taking on responsibilities that they aren’t trained for and causing unnecessary complications and untimely deaths,” he said.

Egbogu urged patients to consult specialists for fibroids surgery and ensure the provision of blood in case the need for blood transfusion arises after the surgery.

He called for more measures and legislation to discourage quackery in the medical profession, stressing that achieving that would enhance quality healthcare services.