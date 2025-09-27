It has become a familiar but frightening scene on Nigerian roads: convoys of tinted SUVs and heavily armed escorts barreling down highways with deafening sirens, forcing other road users into gutters or oncoming traffic. These VIP processions, often led by expert riders executing dangerous stunts at breakneck speeds, treat public roads as private runways. Whether in bustling city centers like Abuja, on state highways, or even dusty roads in remote local government areas, the message is clear, “clear the road”, or “get crushed.”

Advertisement

The culture of entitlement around public office has turned Nigerian roads into death traps, where the average citizen is nothing more than an obstacle in the way of unchecked power.

The recklessness is no longer limited to governors or ministers; even local government chairmen , expatriates, and others and their family members now move like heads of state, complete with multiple escort vehicles and armed men hanging out of pickup trucks. Onlookers watch in disbelief as these convoys disrupt traffic, intimidate motorists, and sometimes leave behind bloodied victims in their wake. Tragically, many of these incidents go unpunished, with families of victims receiving neither justice nor compensation. The sirens meant to signal urgency have instead become the sound of lawlessness, warning everyone that lives can be sacrificed for ego and excess.

Advertisement

The most recent convoy accident involved the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, and occurred on Sunday evening, July 20, 2025, along Katsina Road, Daura, near the School of Health Technology, when a private Golf Volkswagen car collided with the governor’s vehicle.

While Governor Radda emerged unhurt, nine passengers in the private vehicle sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently being treated at various hospitals and in their homes.

The Katsina State Government has, however, pledged to cover the medical bills of the injured persons. This, unfortunately, may not be the case in other similar incidents, as some family members of past accident victims have cried out for help in treating their injured siblings, fathers, and mothers—left to bear the burden of medical expenses on their own.

Below are some major incidents involving government convoys between 2020 and 2025

June 29, 2020

The convoy of former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on June 29, 2020, killed a bike rider in Katsina State.

The victim, who was sharing wedding invitations at the time of the accident, died on the spot.

The former director, Army public relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement, identified the victim as Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, who was riding on a motorcycle in Katsina.

September 1, 2020

Two police officers died in an accident involving the convoy of the then National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The crash occurred around noon at Oluku Junction along the busy Benin-Lagos highway. The team was en route to Usen, in Ovia South-West local government area, for the APC campaign ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

It was gathered that a trailer carrying a container ran into one of the vehicles in the convoy, killing the two police officers instantly. Two other people were said to have sustained critical injuries in the accident.

March 1, 2021,

Ten policemen injured in accident involving the convoy of Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State.

One of the vehicles in the convoy somersaulted during a field visit to the Tafawa Balewa local government area (LGA) of the state.

The vehicle was conveying police officers accompanying the governor when he went to inspect the 60- kilometers Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in the LGA.

A total of 10 police officers were in the Toyota Hilux van that was affected.

The car veered off the road as it trailed the other vehicles in the convoy and somersaulted after losing control.

March 4, 2021

Several journalists in the convoy of the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, were involved in a fatal crash while on their way to Gombe from Bauchi.

The driver of the crashed vehicle reportedly died.

The Gombe State Governor was in Bauchi on Wednesday for the 4th North-East Governors’ Forum Meeting.

June 2, 2021

Three soldiers attached to the son of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, were killed in a car crash.

Mr Muhammed Babangida, the eldest son of the former military ruler, was traveling to Abuja from Minna, Niger State, when the accident occurred.

Three of the four soldiers attached as security detail to Muhammed were killed when their escort vehicle, a Prado Jeep, had a head-on collision with a truck loaded with tomatoes.

June 4, 2022

Convoy of the then Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was involved in a road accident on the Abuja-Keffi Road.

Ortom’s convoy was returning to Makurdi after accompanying the governor to the Abuja airport to catch a flight to the United Kingdom, when one of the vehicles collided with a Golf near the Karu Flyover Kugbo Hill. No life was lost in the incident.

August 22, 2022

Six Killed in Kwankwaso’s Convoy Auto Crash in Nasarawa

An auto crash involving the convoy of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Muss Kwankwaso, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, claimed the lives of no fewer than six supporters of the party in the state.

The presidential candidate of the NNPP was in the state to unveil the Nasarawa State NNPP secretariat in Lafia.

However, tragedy occurred when one of buses conveying some supporters of the party lost control in the convoy of the presidential candidate when being used into the state capital and summersaulted killing four people on the spot, while two died later in the hospital.

November 16, 2022

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, disclosed that two people died and one other injured following a crash that involved the convoy of Bauchi State Commissioner for Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki.

Sector Commander of the Corps in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 16 at about 2.25pm, at Miya town, along Miya-Warji in Warji local government area, involving five male adults.

He said the government’s vehicle, a White Toyota Hilux with plates number: BA18 A08, collided with a commercial motorcyclist identified as one Muhammad Muawuya.

December 1, 2022

No fewer than four persons were reported to have died from a ghastly accident involving the convoy of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

The crash involved a RAMP 2 Toyota Hilux van used by Head of Fintiri’s vigilante, while en route Mubi for a campaign engagement.

March 16, 2023

Three persons are feared dead in Ebonyi when the convoy of Dave Umahi, the then governor of the state, reportedly rammed into a moving motorcycle, injuring other pedestrians.

The incident was said to have happened on Tuesday afternoon along the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Onueke.

March 18, 2023

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an auto accident involving the convoy of former Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Confirming the incident to Radio Nigeria, the director-general Media to the governor, Al-Amim Isa, said two of the deceased were police officers, Kabir Adamu and Nura Sufiyanu, while the other person was a politician in the governor’s entourage.

A few others who sustained injuries in the crash are receiving treatment at General Hospital, Malumfashi.

The governor was on his way to his home town of Masari in Kafur Local Government Area to cast his vote.

The convoy had the accident in a village near Jikamshi in Musawa local government Area.

September 26, 2023

Not fewer than four security officers sustained various degrees of injuries in a road accident involving the convoy of Osun Speaker, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, on Sunday.

The speaker was travelling outside Osogbo, Osun State’s capital, on Sunday morning while his convoy was rushing to meet up.

September 14, 2023

A campaign convoy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was involved in a fatal accident resulting in the death of five persons.

The incident occurred along the Warrake-Afuze Road in Owan East local government area when a heavy truck fitted with musical and sound systems collided with an oncoming car.

December 30, 2024

One person has reportedly been killed in a crash involving the convoy of Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia at Ihugh town in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

January 16, 2025

A convoy belonging to Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago was involved in a fatal accident on January 16, 2025.

The accident, which occurred in the Chibani community of Munya local government area, resulted in the death of two elderly me.

July 20, 2025

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, and his convoy were involved in a road crash on Daura-Katsina Highway.

Nine people who were injured during the accident involving Radda convoy, while Radda escaped the accident unhurt.

August 19, 2025

Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, narrowly escaped death when his convoy was involved in an accident while on his way to Maigatari local government.

The speaker was said to be on the way to attend a political rally organized by the State Government known as “Gwamnati da Jumaa”(Jigawa Govt engagement Forum) when the accident occurred.

The speaker’s escort vehicle, a black open Toyota Hilux van with police escorts, lost control and somersaulted, throwing away the police officers.

A witness said: “Other vehicles, including the one with the Speaker maneuvered and stopped few meters from the accident spot.”

Family Seeks Government’s Attention, Lament Neglect

Families of the five young men killed in a car crash involving the convoy of Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, have cried out for justice, accusing the politician of abandoning the victims and showing no concern for their loss.

The victims, five close friends, were returning from a burial ceremony when their Toyota Camry allegedly collided with a truck in Okpebholo’s convoy on Auchi Road.

According to the family, Okpebholo , who was then the APC governorship candidate continued with his campaign rally after the crash, leaving the victims’ bodies at the hospital without visiting or offering condolences.

Mrs. Okoruwa, the grieving mother of one of the deceased, expressed her anguish, recalling how her son, a graduate who helped her sell food at Oregbeni Market, had promised her a brighter future. “He told me, ‘Mommy, don’t worry, things will get better.’ Now he’s dead,” she lamented.

Also, John, a twin brother of one of the victims shared the heartbreaking, moment he identified his brother’s body. “They sent me a picture of my brother with cotton wools in his nose, mouth, and ear. When I confirmed it was he, they simply said, ‘Sorry for your loss.’”

Another relative, Amos Okoruwa, recounted the last moments before the crash, as described by the lone survivor. “He said they were driving on a clear road when an APC truck in the convoy tried to overtake them. That was the last thing he remembered before the impact.”

The families have expressed deep frustration over the Okpebholo’s failure to acknowledge the tragedy or visit the bereaved then.

Godfrey David Gani from Shiroro local government area of the state, while detailing how Governor Bago’s convoy was involved in a fatal accident that killed two elderly men in Chibani community of Munya local government area on January 16, 2025, said the victims were on their way to their farms when one of the governor’s escort vehicles lost control and struck them. Both men died on the spot.

According to his report, the Niger State Government sent a delegation to visit the family of one of the deceased in Chibani. But the family of the other victim, Umaru Barde from Tapila village, has been left in the dark.

Months have passed, and no official has reached out to them. No condolence visit, no acknowledgment—just silence.

The family’s plea for recognition is simple: if the government cannot bring back their loved one, the least it can do is show basic empathy. But so far, power has looked away.

Way forward

A public analyst and renowned editor, Abdulsalam Mahmud, while reacting to convoy recklessness, said “In saner societies, official convoys obey traffic laws. Their purpose is to serve the people, not terrorize them. But in Nigeria, these convoys have become symbols of impunity, lawlessness, and a complete disconnect from the very citizens these leaders claim to govern.

“How many more lives must be lost before there is accountability? How many more people will be forced off the road before these governors realize that public office is not a license to endanger lives?

“If nothing changes, it is only a matter of time before another avoidable tragedy makes headlines, only for it to be forgotten, just like all the others before it. But some of us will not forget. And we will not stop speaking out.”