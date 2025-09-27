Afrobeats genre of music continues to make global strides, with Nigerian superstars Rema and Ayra Starr reinforcing the genre’s dominance on the international stage. This month, Rema’s latest track, Fun and Ayra Starr’s Hot Body have been climbing steadily on the UK charts, further proving the worldwide appetite for Nigerian music.

Both artistes have been instrumental in pushing Afrobeats beyond African borders. Rema, whose career skyrocketed with hits like Dumebi and Calm Down, has become a household name across continents, while Ayra Starr, signed to Mavin Records, has crafted a unique space for herself with her blend of youthful energy and powerful vocals. Their recent chart successes are being hailed as evidence of Afrobeats’ ability to consistently compete on global platforms.

Industry watchers note that this momentum not only boosts Nigeria’s cultural profile abroad but also opens doors for more investments, collaborations, and opportunities for younger talents in the industry. With Rema and Ayra Starr leading the charge, Afrobeats’ influence shows no signs of slowing down, making it one of Nigeria’s most successful cultural exports.

25 year-old Rema whose real name is Divine Ikubor has been sensational in the last few years, having gained recognition with his 2019 song, ‘Dumebi’ and has consolidated with his 2022 single ‘Calm Down’ which shot him to international recognition and credits.

Ayrr Starr with the real name, Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, achieved mainstream international recognition in 2022, with the release of ‘Rush’ and this got her a nomination in the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance. The 23-year old singer has not rested her oars since that.