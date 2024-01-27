Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Dr Bello Maigari, says the agency is set pace to fast-track successful implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Maigari spoke during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Forum for President Tinubu/Shettima in Abuja yesterday.

He said the agency had organised series of retreats on President Tinubu’s vision of the 8-point agenda, and had gone so far positively on the implementation of the agenda.

“We have been having retreats on this particular vision and the way forward, and we as an organisation have taken charge of the few areas, where our agency is required to make an impact, especially in the area of education, skills acquisition, poverty reduction and promoting the health and wellbeing of the nation.

“We’ll continue to do so by His grace, and through the partnership that we’re going to establish with you going forward in making sure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president succeed.

“Because, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader has done his part by sharing with us his vision in the 8-Point Agenda. It is left for all of us at different levels of government, especially in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government such as ours, to see to the actualisation of this agenda” Maigari said.

He also said the NLTF had recorded significant progress towards the provision of vital medical equipment in primary healthcare centers, provision of rural water supply and support government educational sectors across the country, among others.

“We will continue to partner with all MDAs to ensure that we achieve the vision of President Tinubu, in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda from the lottery sector.

“Also, we will work closely with meaningful organisations like yours as foot soldiers to ensure that we achieve the good goals and objectives of the current administration” the NLTF boss said.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator of the forum, Comrade Abbas Mustapha, said they were in the agency to seek sustainable working relationships and support from the organisation.

Mustapha said the forum is part of stakeholders of Nigeria’s project as well as advocacy on good governance and leadership with the aim of promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s key agenda.

Highlight of the event was the investiture of Dr Bello Maigari as patron of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Forum.