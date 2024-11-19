Nasiru Buba, the man who accused the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara of having an illicit affair with his wife has rejected a court ruling absolving the politician of wrongdoing.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Kano Upper Shari’a Court dismissed the case against Sankara on Monday, citing lack of evidence.

The Presiding Judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola struck out the case after accepting a police report which found no proof of an affair against Sankara.

Responding to the ruling, Buba described it as unjust, insisting he provided substantial evidence to back his claims.

“I presented hundreds of verifiable pieces of evidence, including 854 pictures, over 100 video clips, over 200 WhatsApp voice notes, and more than 500 hours of call records. If the court cleared them, they are not cleared in the eyes of God and the people who know the truth,” the complainant told journalists in Kano.

Buba’s lawyer, Rabi’u Sidi, accused the court of excluding the complainant’s legal team from the proceedings.

“We were not informed of the court sitting. Nobody told us there would be a session, and we only heard about the ruling in the news,” Sidi said.

He added that the legal team would convene to determine their next steps.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi has lifted the suspension earlier placed on Sankara over the accusation.

The directive recalling the Commissioner was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Ibrahim said the decision followed Sankara’s discharge and acquittal by an Upper Sha’riah Court in Kano against all charges labelled against him.