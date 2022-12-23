Hope for the Village Child Foundation (HVCF) has distributed food items to over 300 vulnerable children in Kaduna including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The deputy director, HVCF, Rev. Sr. Juliana Ekwoanya during the distribution of the relief materials yesterday in Kaduna said, “We see that there are many Internally Displaced Persons and vulnerable children and that was why we distributed the items, to put smiles on their faces.

“When we looked round, we found out that there are many IDPs in our midst and some times some of them even come around to ask for help, some of them will even open up and tell you that they have not eaten for days and we all know that hunger is a threat to human lives especially for children.

“We are distributing these items in the spirit of Christmas and we believe that what we are giving them will help this season”.

According to her, the children were drawn from Kujama, Kasuwan Magani, Maraban Rido and environs.

Ekwoanya reiterated that their target is to reach out to children that are vulnerable or displaced.

She lamented that Nigerians are facing difficult challenges, saying that women and children are at the receiving end, hence the need to fight food insecurity.

The food items distributed include; 12 bags of 100kg rice, 12 bags of 100kg maize, 8 bags of 100kg beans, 10 jerricans of vegetable oil, 10 cartoons of Maggi, 20 bags of salt, 4 bags of onions and other things.

Ekwoanya therefore appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to always remember the vulnerable, especially those at the IDPs’ camps.

One of the beneficiaries, Victoria Bulus from Zango thanked HVCF for the food items and prayed that God will protect and keep them to continue the good work.

Another beneficiary, Nicholas Yohana from Kasuwan Magani expressed appreciation to the foundation and urged other Nigerians to always give back to the society.