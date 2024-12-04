The Hybrid Group, an Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) company has graduated 15 Nigerian youths under the Dapo Omolade Empowerment (DOME) Initiative.

The 15 young Nigerians were selected from nine states across Nigeria through a very rigorous process with hundreds of applications from all over the country.

The founder, Engr. Dapo Omolade, said the DOME Initiative was set out to provide sustainable structures for the society through building relevant competences in HSE and Sustainability that will empower Nigerian youth through human capacity and career development.

He said the journey started on April 5, 2024, with 15 young Nigerians who were selected through a very rigorous process with hundreds of applications from all over Nigerians.

Omolade noted that the importance of initiatives is building HSE and sustainability career for Nigerian youth, to make the workplaces and society at large safe for dwelling while also enhancing economic development and growth for Nigeria.

“From what we have put together and delivered to these great Nigerians, we are confident that they are more than ready for the workplace now. Indeed, a lot of them in this graduation have been gainfully employed as safety professionals, just a few weeks after completing their program in october.

“Let me also say that those who participated in the TSD 1.0 to 3.0 are all engaged today in workplaces in Nigeria and outside, making great impacts,” he said.

Also speaking, the director-general/ chief executive officer, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Majola, commended the unwavering dedication of the Mr. Dapo Omolade led DOME Initiative, as well as the Hybrid Group.

He said, “your commitment to this program overtime which provides HSE training free of charge to 14 deserving participants, speaks volumes about your sense of responsibility, both personal and corporate. Your efforts reflect a profound understanding that empowering individuals with skills in safety management is an investment in the future of our State and the nation at large.”

He noted that through the program, the founder and partners have demonstrated the transformative impact of partnership.

“You have shown that when like-minded individuals and organizations come together, they can create opportunities that not only benefit the immediate participants but ripple across communities, industries, and generations,” he added.