Owners of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Dakata, Nasarawa local government area of Kano State, have held a special prayer session following a 70-day power outage in the area.

The outage has reportedly affected over 10,000 businesses in the area, with operators estimating losses running into millions of naira.

During the prayer session, the entrepreneurs expressed their frustrations, seeking divine intervention against those they believed were responsible for their hardship.

