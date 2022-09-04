The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has commenced a skills acquisition training for 625 youths in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The programne tagged youth transformation programne (YTP) is designed to take the beneficiaries out of poverty.

Declaring the training open, the managing director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa, said it was in line with the federal government’s policy framework to take 5,000 youths off the streets.

He said the programme is expected to give the beneficiaries an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the development of their respective communities.

Yelwa who was represented by the director of Community and Rural Development in the agency, Dr Mahmud Muhammad, said the scheme would also help in curtailing the rising insecurity in the country.

“From the commencement of this programme in 2021, we have carried out series of activities aimed not only at laying a solid foundation for the programme, but also coming up with a programme that will match the test of time as a comprehensive youths transformation initiative. This informed our decision to include in the curriculum, life changing skills such as financial literacy and behavioural change,” he stated.

He charged the beneficiaries to pay utmost attention to the training so that the aim of organising it can be achieved.

Earlier, the Kwara State coordinator of HYPPADEC, Hajiya Hajara Alhassan, said the programme was designed to touch the lives of youths to give them a living as the much sought after white collar jobs are no longer available.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Kaliat AbdulWahab thanked the management of HYPPADEC for the interest in the future of the Nigerian youths, promising to take full advantage of the training.