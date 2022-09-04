In bid to entrench a digitally educated populace in his domain, especially among the youth, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has introduced the ‘Olu of Warri Tech Challenge” with a cash prize of N1 million for the winner.

The tech-based idea is aimed at exploring and harnessing the potentials among youths by providing the platform to enable them develop inventive technological culture.

The hunt for brilliant talented IT savvy youths is targeted at those between the ages of 18 and 35 years to participate in the challenge with passion for technological innovation and digital solutions.

According to a post on the official Instagram handle of the wife of the monarch, Olori Atuwatse III the tech challenge is an opportunity for youths to showcase their skills and position themselves for global relevance.

“The challenge requires you to apply technological solutions to solving contemporary problems. Initiatives and creative idea submitted should solve any prevalent problem across different areas of society. So in line with the vision of empowering the people and expanding the influence and prestige of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty is intent to driving innovation and technological advancement in Warri through STEM education

“To be eligible, you will have to go through a thorough screening and assessment process and also meet these three criteria which include identifying a problem, designing a creative solution and incorporating relevant features of digital –technology into solution,” the post said.