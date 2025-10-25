Advertisement

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted that she may make another bid for the presidency in 2028, saying that she was “not done” with politics.

Kamala made the declaration in a recent interview with the BBC l

Advertisement

In what marked her first interview in the United Kingdom, Harris said she still envisioned a woman occupying the White House one day, possibly herself.

Asked during the ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’programme whether she could see herself as president, Harris replied, “Possibly,” signalling her strongest indication yet that she might contest again after her 2024 defeat to Donald Trump.

“I am not done,” Harris said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Harris, who lost to Trump in what many Democrats described as a “devastating” election, dismissed polls ranking her as an outsider for the Democratic ticket in 2028, even behind Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“If I listened to polls I would not have run for my first office, or my second office and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she told the BBC.

The former vice president also criticised President Donald Trump, branding him a “tyrant” and insisting that many of the warnings she issued during her 2024 campaign about his leadership style had been vindicated.

“He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice and he has done exactly that,” Harris said.

She accused Trump of targeting critics and using federal agencies to suppress dissent. Citing the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after a joke about Republican reactions to the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, Harris said:

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process.”

Harris further criticised corporate America for capitulating to Trump’s influence, saying, “There are many who have capitulated since day one, bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant… because they want to be next to power, or perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

The White House, however, dismissed Harris’ remarks, accusing her of “airing grievances to foreign publications.”

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint, the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. “Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

Harris, who recently released her memoir 107 Days, chronicling her brief campaign following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race reflected on her loss and the lessons from that tumultuous period.

“My God, my God, what will happen to our country?” Harris recalled saying as results confirmed Trump’s victory.

She attributed her defeat partly to the short time she had to campaign after Biden stepped down, arguing that starting late made it “almost impossible to win.”

“The popular vote was very tight, with less than 2% in it,” she said, though Trump secured a comfortable victory in the Electoral College.

Despite the bruising loss, Harris appeared determined to remain in the political spotlight. “My grandnieces will, in their lifetime for sure, see a female president,” she said. “And possibly, it could be me.”

As she embarked on a global book tour, Harris’s reemergence reignited speculation that she is positioning herself for another run, one that could see her attempt to make history again as the first female president of the United States.