There is a popular saying that goes, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.” Having travelled across several countries in Asia and Europe as an African, I can confidently say that Nigeria remains one of the few places in the world where quality education is still affordable.

What prompted this write-up was a recent incident involving a lecturer at the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) and a parent who verbally assaulted the lecturer after entering an examination hall — an act that clearly violates the rules and regulations governing universities.

Over time, MAAUN has been unfairly dragged through the media by certain individuals who, in my opinion, are doing so for personal and selfish reasons, primarily to blackmail and tarnish the image of the institution.

The latest issue concerns a parent who verbally attacked a lecturer for refusing to allow his daughter into an examination hall due to her failure to pay tuition fees on time. This incident has generated a lot of discussion, especially after a video of the encounter surfaced online.

However, based on my personal investigation, the circulating video was misleading and selectively edited to exclude the parent’s initial misconduct — the very behavior that provoked the lecturer’s reaction. The parent disrupted an ongoing examination, causing unnecessary disturbance. Unfortunately, due to the growing culture of social media sensationalism, some students at the scene recorded and circulated the video to generate public sympathy for the wrong party.

In the video, one of the students could be heard shouting, “We are paying money!” — a statement that reflects poor character and a lack of understanding of how universities operate. It is important to note that universities across the world award degrees based on both learning and character. Sadly, the behavior displayed by that student fell far below the expected standard of moral conduct and respect.

From reliable sources, the lecturer in question is a foreign-trained academic from Russia, known for his professionalism and commitment to duty. He reportedly explained the situation respectfully to parent, clarifying that his daughter’s tuition was paid too late to permit her participation in that particular examination. Rather than accept responsibility, the parent resorted to aggression.

This situation calls for reflection and corrective measures. I strongly urge the management of MAAUN to establish a Parents’ Association, which will serve as a formal channel through which parents can address concerns or grievances directly with the university management, rather than resorting to disruptive or public actions.

Furthermore, MAAUN must stand firmly by its lecturers. The integrity of any academic institution lies in its ability to protect and empower its staff to perform their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment. Lecturers should be given maximum institutional support and legal protection when enforcing academic policies.

The student who disrespected the lecturer should be referred to a disciplinary panel to face appropriate sanctions, as a deterrent to others. Likewise, the parent should be cautioned. If investigations confirm his role in sponsoring the online smear campaign against the university, it would only be proper for him to withdraw his children from MAAUN.

It is disappointing that a parent would behave in such a manner. True parenthood is defined by humility, discipline, and respect for due process, not arrogance or media showmanship. Being a royal title holder in the 21st century should be about embodying leadership and wisdom — not abusing privilege.

I also appeal to parents to take a more active role in instilling respect, discipline, and moral values in their children. Educating a child goes beyond paying school fees; it includes teaching them to respect lecturers, elders, and authority figures. Character formation begins at home, and parents must lead by example.

Finally, I call on MAAUN’s management to continue prioritizing academic standards, staff welfare, and ethical discipline. The university’s contributions to education, human capital development, and the Nigerian economy are remarkable and must be protected from any attempt to discredit its reputation.

MAAUN is an institution of excellence that deserves to be celebrated, not maligned. It is our collective responsibility — as parents, students, and members of society — to defend the truth, uphold discipline, and preserve the integrity of this great citadel of learning.

Abdulmajid Egbetekun is a PhD Student from the University of Liverpool