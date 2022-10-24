Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has enjoyed a dig at Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp.

Before beating City last week, Klopp had already dismissed any aspirations of competing for the Premier League trophy after his side had lost to Arsenal a week earlier.

Liverpool have won just four of their 11 Premier League matches this season and suffered the ignominy of losing at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Guardiola insisted Liverpool were still City’s biggest title challengers, despite the fact the Reds were 13 points behind their rivals at the time. And he is still not ruling out a title assault from the Merseyside giants.

EPL: Man City boss Guardiola mocks Klopp, says: ‘I believe more in Liverpool than their manager!’

“It looks like with my statement I believe more in the Liverpool team than their manager,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s just 10 fixtures gone, the World Cup in the middle and a lot of games to play, Europe involved and cup competitions involved, injuries involved. I said before when we have six or seven games left, yes. When it is just 10 games, one thousand million things can happen.”