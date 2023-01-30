The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State, has assigned 500 user accounts of 300-capacity zoom licences to its various faculties and departments for the immediate commencement of virtual classes for students.

The University’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the virtual classes would run simultaneously with physical classes.

He pointed out that “about 500 user accounts of 300 capacity zoom licences have been assigned to faculties and departments for effective virtual delivery of lectures .

“We have also developed virtual class schedule for courses with class sizes of about 1000, 3000, and 5000 students using the large capacity zoom licences.”

He, however, added that “physical delivery of lectures/practical sessions in classrooms/laboratories is very important and should be consciously sustained.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the University’s management had in the wake of the transportation challenges facing the students and staff, rolled out some measures to mitigate the effect of the unfortunate situation on the students in particular.

The measures included the directive to the time-table and room sages committee to adjust lecture time-table to make it more flexible.

The management also renewed the university’s zoom licences to activate the virtual lecture option.