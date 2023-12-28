Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, recently disclosed that he attempted to collaborate with fellow rapper Reminisce for a music project in 2019, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Odumodublvck shared this during his appearance as a guest on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He remarked, “Big Shoutout to Reminisce – that’s the don. You know, I recorded a song in 2019 called ‘Big Gun’ and I wanted to feature Reminisce, but it wasn’t possible. I didn’t have any connections.”

When one of the hosts inquired if he had texted the artiste, he replied, “Even if I had texted him, how would he have noticed it? Who am I? I hadn’t even reached a point where I should be contacting him.”

He also disclosed an incident from 2017 when he was compensated for a performance with a bottle of beer.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even part of the planned payment. The owner gifted them to us out of generosity, acknowledging our great performance,” he explained.