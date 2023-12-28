A 33-year-old French man has shockingly admitted to the gruesome murder of his wife and their four children, attributing his heinous act to hearing compelling voices urging him to cause harm.

This revelation was made public by the district’s public prosecutor, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, on Thursday.

The perpetrator, identified as a plumber with a history of psychiatric struggles, was taken into custody by French police on Tuesday following suspicions of murdering his wife, who was of Haitian origin, and their children aged nine months, four, seven, and ten years old.

French media reported on Wednesday that their lifeless bodies were discovered on Christmas Day in their residence situated in Meaux, a town situated east of Paris.

According to judicial authorities, the man has been undergoing treatment for depression and severe psychiatric issues since 2017.

According to local media, Bladier, in a press briefing on Thursday, disclosed the autopsy results conducted on Wednesday showed the 35-year-old mother and her two eldest daughters, aged 10 and seven, had been subjected to a brutal assault, enduring approximately 10 stabbing wounds each, executed with extreme violence.

The younger children, a four-year-old boy and a nine-month-old infant, reportedly met a devastating fate, succumbing to suffocation due to drowning.

During interrogations, the suspect confessed to being unable to pinpoint a specific catalyst for his horrendous actions. Expressing an eerie emptiness and a lack of emotions post the gruesome act, he claimed to have been compliant with his prescribed medication regimen since 2019 but admitted to failing to take the medication on December 24.

Authorities refrained from disclosing the precise date of the incident but revealed that the bodies were discovered around 9:00 pm on Christmas Day, following reports from concerned neighbours who heard distressing noises emanating from the residence on the night of December 24th.

This disturbing occurrence isn’t the man’s first brush with law enforcement. In 2019, he was detained for stabbing his partner, who was then pregnant with their third child, and subsequently attempting suicide. However, the partner chose not to pursue legal action against him.