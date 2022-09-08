Executive director of Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, has denied a report credited to her in some online publications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be killed if he wins 2023 presidential election and his vice Kashim Shettima would be sworn in as president.

Awolowo-Dosunmu in a statement she signed, urged Nigerians and the global community to beware of the purveyors of falsehood and mischief makers

She said, “I did not speak with any journalist on Tinubu/Shettima ticket

‘I am not in partisan politics; I have not endorsed or condemned any candidate or party,” she said.

Awolowo-Dosumu described the report as false, mischievous and wicked, stressing that she had not spoken with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever, including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates thereof.

“I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so. I refused to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about.

“I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria,” she said.

She also urged Nigerians and the entire world to assist the country in every way they can, as it navigates through its trying times.