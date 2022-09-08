Operatives of Gombe State police command have arrested one Reuben Azariah of Tarmana ward, Kaltungo local government area for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on a grave.

The spokesperson of the command Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar disclosed this yesterday in a press release issued to journalists.

He said on September 2 this year at about 8:30 pm, a complaint was received from the girl’s mother that on the same date at about 8pm, the suspect took her daughter to a grave site inside her house and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on top of the grave.

According to him, on receipt of the complaint, police operatives from Kaltungo Division swung into action and arrested the said Reuben Azariah.

Mahid said the victim and suspect were taken to General Hospital, Kaltungo, for medical examination, adding that the case was under investigation after which it would be taken to court for justice.

In another development, the police spokesman said on September 3, this year, at about 9pm, a complaint was received from one Alhaji Musa Shehu of Kagarawal Quarters, Gombe, that on the same date at about 7:35 pm, one Musa Umar aged 55 years of Kagarawal Quarters Gombe, allegedly lured one Hassana Musa aged six years of the same address and took her to an uncompleted building in the area and had sex with her.

He said the police had apprehended the suspect while the victim was evacuated to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

He urged the citizens of the state to continue to partner with the command by taking keen interest on issues of their personal security and neighborhood safety by providing useful information on the activities of any suspicious individuals or groups.