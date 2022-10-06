Darwin Nunez has admitted that he struggles to understand Jurgen Klopp’s team talks due to the language barrier between him and the Liverpool boss.

Nunez has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool since his big-money switch from Benfica. He saw red in his first appearance at Anfield for a head-butt on Joachim Andersen, and has only managed to score once in seven games across all competitions. Nunez admits that he has been short on confidence in recent weeks, but he credits Klopp for helping him to raise his motivational levels, despite his struggles to understand him.

The Uruguayan’s latest outing came in a 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League, after which he told TNT Sports: “The truth is, I honestly don’t understand anything when he talks in lectures. Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he said, but I think he is very clear about his style of play. He asks us to do the simple things, not to be afraid to play games, to have confidence.

‘’Sometimes I feel a little indecisive, I don’t feel completely confident. But as time goes on, it gets better. The coach always gives me confidence. The goals will come. It’s like ketchup, when it comes out a little, it all comes out.’’

Nunez may have turned a corner in his Liverpool career on Tuesday night, as he produced a much-improved display against Rangers upfront alongside Diogo Jota. The 23-year-old looked dangerous throughout as the Scottish side struggled to cope with his physical style, and he came off to a standing ovation late on.