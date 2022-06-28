The marriage of Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani and her husband and movie producer, Austin Faani, is finally over as the former has come out again publicly to declare that she was quitting her marriage in order to be alive.

The actress who put to bed last year and had battled mental issues, said via her instagram handle, @chachaekefaani, on Monday night that she had covered it all that all was well with her marriage but she couldn’t hide it anymore.

She had opened up in 2020 citing the idea she faced domestic and verbal abuse in her marriage but may have been prevailed upon to endure it amidst bouts of mental illness.

The mother of three wrote, “Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.”

“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

“For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.”

“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”